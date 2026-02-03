BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Rx manufacturing pilot program launches in US
Feb. 2, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
The U.S. FDA is now accepting requests from biopharma companies to participate in its new Precheck pilot program, which is intended to make it faster and easier for companies to relocate their prescription drug manufacturing to the U.S.
