BioWorld - Tuesday, February 3, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Rx manufacturing pilot program launches in US

Feb. 2, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. FDA is now accepting requests from biopharma companies to participate in its new Precheck pilot program, which is intended to make it faster and easier for companies to relocate their prescription drug manufacturing to the U.S.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. FDA Policy