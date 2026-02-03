BioWorld - Tuesday, February 3, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Secret sauce ‘pan’? Inventiva PPAR among MASH bids

Feb. 2, 2026
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
As the march toward a new therapy continues in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), new approaches are drawing Wall Street’s attention. Among them is Inventiva SA’s pan-PPAR approach.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Endocrine/metabolic