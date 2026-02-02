BioWorld - Monday, February 2, 2026
Publisher’s note: Med-tech content will be featured in BioWorld

Feb. 2, 2026
Beginning Feb. 2, 2026, medical technology news and analysis will be integrated into BioWorld, where curated coverage will continue as part of BioWorld’s core reporting.
