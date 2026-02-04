BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Switching off resistance: Lixa’s bold AMR bet

Feb. 3, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Lixa Pty Ltd. has formed a partnership with the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership and announced a AU$28 million (US$20 million) series B round to take Neox-121 to the clinic to fight antimicrobial resistance.
