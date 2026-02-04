BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Feb. 3, 2026

Feb. 3, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: 48Hour Discovery, Advancell, Alvotech, Affluent, Alvotech, Arctic Vision, Biotronik, Golden Age, Ipsen, Kahimmune, Lundbeck, MDCO, Micare Path, Newsoara, Origami, Personalis, Sandoz, Tenacia, Vtv.
BioWorld Briefs Other news to note