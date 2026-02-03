BioWorld - Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Amgen quits Kyowa Kirin deal, returns rocatinlimab

Feb. 2, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Amgen Inc. quit a development deal with Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., returning global rights for rocatinlimab, Kyowa Kirin’s T-cell rebalancing therapy being investigated for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
