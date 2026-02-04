BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Alterity Therapeutics prepares salts of ATH-434

Feb. 4, 2026
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. has divulged salts of ATH-434, the company's oral agent designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration.
