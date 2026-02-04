BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hansoh Pharma discloses GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

Feb. 4, 2026
A patent from Hansoh Bio LLC, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. describes new multi-membered macrocyclic compounds acting as GTPase KRAS G12C, G12V and/or G13D mutant inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents