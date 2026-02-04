BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Haisco Pharmaceutical patents muscarinic M4 receptor agonists

Feb. 4, 2026
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has disclosed new muscarinic M4 receptor agonists described as potentially useful for the treatment of substance abuse and dependence, Alzheimer’s disease, pain, schizophrenia and sleep disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents