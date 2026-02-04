BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Elevar gets new CEO, files NDAs for lirafugratinib, rivoceranib

Feb. 3, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Elevar Therapeutics Inc. appointed Kim Dong-gun (DG) as CEO Jan. 29, as the company focuses on post-NDA strategies for lirafugratinib in bile duct cancer, and the twice-rejected rivoceranib-camrelizumab combination for liver cancer.
