BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Funding supports Third Arc Bio’s oncology and immunology programs

Feb. 5, 2026
No Comments
Third Arc Bio Inc. has closed a $52 million series A extension to advance its pipeline of multifunctional antibodies for a range of oncology and immunology & inflammation (I&I) indications.
BioWorld Science Financings Cancer Immune Antibody Immuno-oncology Series A