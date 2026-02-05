BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
Cancer

Shanghai Simcere Pharma R&D synthesizes new CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors

Feb. 5, 2026
Shanghai Simcere Pharmaceutical R&D Co. Ltd. has discovered CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
