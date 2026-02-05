BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Yichang Humanwell Pharma divulges new benzodiazepine compounds

Feb. 5, 2026
Yichang Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented benzodiazepine compounds reported to be useful as anesthetics.
