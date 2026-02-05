BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Newco news
ALTx formed to drug pathway by which cancer cells become immortal
Feb. 5, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Newco ALTx Therapeutics Ltd. has launched with a £12.55 million (US$17.1 million) seed round to develop inhibitors of the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) pathway, by which 10% to 15% of cancers become immortal.
