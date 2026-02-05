BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
Newco news

ALTx formed to drug pathway by which cancer cells become immortal

Feb. 5, 2026
By Nuala Moran
Newco ALTx Therapeutics Ltd. has launched with a £12.55 million (US$17.1 million) seed round to develop inhibitors of the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) pathway, by which 10% to 15% of cancers become immortal.
