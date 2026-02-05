BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Eikon’s $381M raise represents largest biopharma IPO in two years

Feb. 5, 2026
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Pricing the third and largest biopharma IPO of 2026, Eikon Therapeutics Inc. raised $381 million in an upsized offering of 21.18 million shares of common stock at $18 each, the high point of its price range.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Financings Cancer Small molecule IPO U.S.