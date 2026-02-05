BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Vibrant aims to tame EGFR tumors with masked TCEs
Feb. 5, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
After raising $61 million in a series B round, Vibrant Therapeutics Inc. is gearing up to begin a U.S. phase I trial with its lead program, VIB-305, a masked T-cell engager (TCE) for treating EGFR-positive solid tumors.
