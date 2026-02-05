BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Vibrant aims to tame EGFR tumors with masked TCEs

Feb. 5, 2026
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
After raising $61 million in a series B round, Vibrant Therapeutics Inc. is gearing up to begin a U.S. phase I trial with its lead program, VIB-305, a masked T-cell engager (TCE) for treating EGFR-positive solid tumors.
BioWorld Newco news Cancer Cell therapy Asia-Pacific China U.S.