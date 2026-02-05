BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
Cancer index surges 72% as Terns, Olema lead gains

Feb. 5, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
The BioWorld Cancer Index closed 2025 up 72.35%, outpacing gains in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (up 32.4%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 12.97%). The year featured standout gains, led by Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., which surged 620%.
