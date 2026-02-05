BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, February 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Cancer index surges 72% as Terns, Olema lead gains
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Index insights
Cancer index surges 72% as Terns, Olema lead gains
Feb. 5, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The
BioWorld
Cancer Index closed 2025 up 72.35%, outpacing gains in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (up 32.4%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 12.97%). The year featured standout gains, led by Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., which surged 620%.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Cancer