Biopharma financings January 2026

2026 kicks off with $10.8B January financing haul

Feb. 6, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
Total biopharma financings rose to $10.79 billion in January 2026, up from $9.08 billion in December. The monthly total nearly matched the January 2024 record of $10.9 billion, far exceeding the $6.82 billion average monthly haul in 2025.
