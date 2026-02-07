BioWorld - Saturday, February 7, 2026
Medtronic to pay Applied Medical $382M in antitrust ruling

Feb. 6, 2026
By Shani Alexander
A jury in a U.S. District Court unanimously found that Medtronic plc violated federal and state antitrust laws relating to its blood sealing surgical devices and must pay $382 million in damages to Applied Medical Resources Corp.
