February 7, 2026
Other news to note for Feb. 6, 2026

Feb. 6, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: Apotex, Chemometec, Eisai, Grünenthal, Henlius, Endomimetics, Everest, Factor, Imunon, Liger, Micot, Phase Scientific, Roche, Searchlight, Tempest, Watchmaker, Visby, Vectus, Xortx.
