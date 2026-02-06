BioWorld - Friday, February 6, 2026
Inflammatory

Insilico Medicine selects NLRP3 inhibitor preclinical candidate

Feb. 6, 2026
Insilico Medicine Cayman Topco has nominated ISM-5059, a peripherally restricted small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor, as a preclinical candidate.
