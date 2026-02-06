BioWorld - Friday, February 6, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Nb20 nanobody reverses depressive-like behavior in mice

Feb. 6, 2026
No Comments
Researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and collaborators described the preclinical efficacy of Nb20.
BioWorld Science Nanotechnology Neurology/psychiatric Nanotech