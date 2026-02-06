BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Jeil Pharmaceutical patents PDE4 inhibitors
Inflammatory
Jeil Pharmaceutical patents PDE4 inhibitors
Feb. 6, 2026
Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed dihydrothiopyranopyrimidine compounds acting as phosphodiesterase PDE4 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory joint disease, neurological disorders and more.
