Jeil Pharmaceutical patents PDE4 inhibitors

Feb. 6, 2026
Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed dihydrothiopyranopyrimidine compounds acting as phosphodiesterase PDE4 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory joint disease, neurological disorders and more.
