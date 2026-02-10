BioWorld - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Breye reports positive phase Ib data for oral retinopathy drug

Feb. 9, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Breye Therapeutics ApS reported positive phase Ib data for its oral gap junction modifier drug danegaptide in diabetic retinopathy and is now raising a €50 million (US$59.6 million) series A round to move into the next phase of development.
BioWorld Clinical Europe U.S.