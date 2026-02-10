BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Breye reports positive phase Ib data for oral retinopathy drug
Feb. 9, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
Breye Therapeutics ApS reported positive phase Ib data for its oral gap junction modifier drug danegaptide in diabetic retinopathy and is now raising a €50 million (US$59.6 million) series A round to move into the next phase of development.
