AI meets antibody design: Galux draws $29M series B for drug R&D
Newco news
AI meets antibody design: Galux draws $29M series B for drug R&D
Feb. 9, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Galux closed a ₩42 billion (US$29 million) series B round Feb. 10, led by Yuanta Investment to bring AI-driven “rational design” to the protein drug development process, already heavily influenced by human engineering.
