BioWorld - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Compounded weight-loss drugs hit on every side
Feb. 9, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
True to its word, Novo Nordisk A/S filed a patent infringement lawsuit in U.S. district court against Hims & Hers Health Inc. over compounded versions of Novo’s semaglutide products.
