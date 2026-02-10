BioWorld - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Compounded weight-loss drugs hit on every side

Feb. 9, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
True to its word, Novo Nordisk A/S filed a patent infringement lawsuit in U.S. district court against Hims & Hers Health Inc. over compounded versions of Novo’s semaglutide products.
