BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Evommune, Nektar soar on atopic dermatitis phase II data
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Evommune, Nektar soar on atopic dermatitis phase II data
Feb. 10, 2026
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
Marking an important day for those with atopic dermatitis, shares of two biopharmas surged on clinical data suggesting new biologics are on their way to help address 40% of patients with uncontrolled disease.
BioWorld
Clinical
Dermatologic
Protein
U.S.