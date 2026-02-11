BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Evommune, Nektar soar on atopic dermatitis phase II data

Feb. 10, 2026
By Karen Carey
Marking an important day for those with atopic dermatitis, shares of two biopharmas surged on clinical data suggesting new biologics are on their way to help address 40% of patients with uncontrolled disease.
BioWorld Clinical Dermatologic Protein U.S.