BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Genentech plans NDA for multiple sclerosis pill with study win
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Genentech plans NDA for multiple sclerosis pill with study win
Feb. 10, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Genentech Inc. is covering more bases in multiple sclerosis, with its latest swing on fenebrutinib hitting a rare phase III noninferiority win against Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) in primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
BioWorld
Clinical
Musculoskeletal
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
Europe
U.S.
NDA