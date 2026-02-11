BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Genentech plans NDA for multiple sclerosis pill with study win

Feb. 10, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Genentech Inc. is covering more bases in multiple sclerosis, with its latest swing on fenebrutinib hitting a rare phase III noninferiority win against Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) in primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
