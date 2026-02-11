BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Sava sees positive data on microsensing tech

Feb. 10, 2026
By Shani Alexander
Sava Technologies Ltd. reported positive clinical data showing that its multi-molecule biosensor technology can reliably monitor glucose levels beneath the skin in real time.
