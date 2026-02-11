BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
US FDA finds ad introducing Wegovy pill misleading

Feb. 10, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
Novo Nordisk A/S’ television ad introducing the tablet form of its weight-loss drug, Wegovy (semaglutide), to American consumers didn’t pass regulatory muster.
