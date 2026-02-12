BioWorld - Thursday, February 12, 2026
Upstream’s verekitug boat floats in asthma phase II

Feb. 11, 2026
By Randy Osborne
Upstream Bio Inc.’s favorable top-line results from the phase II Valiant trial testing verekitug in adults with severe asthma were not enough to charm Wall Street, and shares of the firm (NASDAQ:UPB) closed Feb. 11 at $14.69, down $13.12, or 47%.
