BioWorld - Thursday, February 12, 2026
Home
Upstream's verekitug boat floats in asthma phase II
Upstream’s verekitug boat floats in asthma phase II
Feb. 11, 2026
By
Randy Osborne
Upstream Bio Inc.’s favorable top-line results from the phase II Valiant trial testing verekitug in adults with severe asthma were not enough to charm Wall Street, and shares of the firm (NASDAQ:UPB) closed Feb. 11 at $14.69, down $13.12, or 47%.
