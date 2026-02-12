BioWorld - Thursday, February 12, 2026
Financings for Feb. 11, 2026

Feb. 11, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: 4Moving, Arraypatch, Clario, Celularity, Enlivex, Hemogenyx, Iliad, Kainova, Medivir, Satellos, Spyglass, Sutro, Thermo Fisher.
BioWorld Briefs Financings