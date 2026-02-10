BioWorld - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Biomarkers

TL1A is overexpressed in hidradenitis suppurativa

Feb. 9, 2026
Despite the availability of advanced therapeutic options, about 40%-50% of patients with hidradenitis suppurativa do not achieve significant improvement in disease activity, thus there is a need for novel medications.
