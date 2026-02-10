BioWorld - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Cancer

The Research Foundation of State University of New York divulges new taxoids

Feb. 9, 2026
The Research Foundation of State University of New York has patented toxoids reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
