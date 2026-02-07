BioWorld - Saturday, February 7, 2026
Bayer’s asundexian cuts stroke risk 26% in phase III win

Feb. 6, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Bayer AG’s oral factor XIa inhibitor asundexian significantly reduced ischemic stroke by 26% in patients following a noncardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack in the phase III Oceanic-Stroke study.
