BioWorld - Saturday, February 7, 2026
Bayer’s asundexian cuts stroke risk 26% in phase III win
Feb. 6, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
Bayer AG’s oral factor XIa inhibitor asundexian significantly reduced ischemic stroke by 26% in patients following a noncardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack in the phase III Oceanic-Stroke study.
