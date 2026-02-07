BioWorld - Saturday, February 7, 2026
Idorsia gets FDA-backed route to approval for oral Fabry drug

Feb. 6, 2026
By Nuala Moran
After keeping the faith when it failed in the Modify phase III trial in October 2021, Idorsia Ltd. now has a clear route to market for lucerastat, an oral therapy for Fabry disease.
