Infection

Study identifies furopyrimidine NiV/HeV inhibitors

Henipaviruses like Nipah (NiV) and Hendra (HeV) are highly lethal, bat-borne zoonotic viruses from the Paramyxoviridae family that cause severe encephalitis and respiratory illness in humans and animals. These viruses are highly transmissible and have notable pandemic potential. Researchers are actively screening and testing numerous small-molecule compounds as potential treatments for henipavirus infections. A team at the University of Illinois Chicago and collaborators used a high-throughput screening approach to identify a focused library of analogues.