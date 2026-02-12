BioWorld - Thursday, February 12, 2026
Gastrointestinal

Madrigal licenses six Ribo siRNA programs

Feb. 11, 2026
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has signed an exclusive global license agreement with Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co. Ltd. and its subsidiary Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB for six preclinical small interfering RNA (siRNA) programs.
BioWorld Science License Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal RNAi