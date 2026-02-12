BioWorld - Thursday, February 12, 2026
Cancer

Bivision Pharma reports new cyclic peptides targeting FAP

Feb. 11, 2026
Bivision Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has identified cyclic peptides targeting fibroblast activating protein α (FAP) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
