Cancer

Kunshan Xinyunda Biotechnology synthesizes new ADCs

Feb. 11, 2026
Kunshan Xinyunda Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has discovered antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) consisting of antibodies covalently linked to cytotoxic drugs potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
