BioWorld - Thursday, February 12, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals patents MAPT aggregation inhibitors

Feb. 11, 2026
Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals Inc. has disclosed new microtubule-associated protein τ (PHF-τ; MAPT) aggregation inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents