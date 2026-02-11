BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies
AI meets antibody design: Galux draws $29M series B for drug R&D
Feb. 10, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Galux closed a ₩42 billion (US$29 million) series B round Feb. 10, led by Yuanta Investment to bring AI-driven “rational design” to the protein drug development process, already heavily influenced by human engineering.
BioWorld Science
Financings
Newco news
Artificial intelligence
Drug design, drug delivery and technologies
Cancer
Immune
Antibody
Antibody-drug conjugate
Bispecific antibody
Monoclonal antibody
Protein
Series B
Asia-Pacific