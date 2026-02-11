BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

AI meets antibody design: Galux draws $29M series B for drug R&D

Feb. 10, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Galux closed a ₩42 billion (US$29 million) series B round Feb. 10, led by Yuanta Investment to bring AI-driven “rational design” to the protein drug development process, already heavily influenced by human engineering.
BioWorld Science Financings Newco news Artificial intelligence Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Cancer Immune Antibody Antibody-drug conjugate Bispecific antibody Monoclonal antibody Protein Series B Asia-Pacific