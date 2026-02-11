BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Heart intervention device-maker Insight lands $143M SSE IPO
Feb. 10, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Insight Lifetech Co. Ltd. listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR market via an unprofitable biotech track reinstated last year, with the Feb. 5 IPO raising ¥998.64 million (US$143.93 million).
