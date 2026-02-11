BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Iambic raises the bard in AI, pens $1.7B Takeda deal

Feb. 10, 2026
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Iambic Therapeutics Inc.’s multiyear technology and discovery pact with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. could help the San Diego-based firm advance its own pipeline in a big way.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Gastrointestinal Inflammatory Oncology Small molecule Asia-Pacific Japan U.S.