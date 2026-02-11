BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
China amends drug rules to enforce lifecycle accountability

Feb. 10, 2026
By Tamra Sami
China’s State Council updated its Drug Administration Law, and the changes mark a substantive evolution in the country’s drug regulatory framework.
