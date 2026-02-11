BioWorld - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

AI meets antibody design: Galux draws $29M series B for drug R&D

Feb. 10, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Galux closed a ₩42 billion (US$29 million) series B round Feb. 10, led by Yuanta Investment to bring AI-driven “rational design” to the protein drug development process, already heavily influenced by human engineering. 
BioWorld Asia Financings Newco news Cancer Immune Antibody Antibody-drug conjugate Bispecific antibody Monoclonal antibody Protein Series B Asia-Pacific