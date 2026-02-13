Gastrointestinal

Discovery and characterization of FXR partial agonists for the treatment of MASH

The farnesoid X receptor (FXR) is a nuclear receptor predominantly expressed in the liver, intestine and kidney. FXR is crucially involved in regulating bile acid homeostasis, controlling inflammatory responses in the liver, and regulating lipid and glucose metabolism. Therefore, FXR plays a role in regulating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and has been proposed as a promising target for MASH drug development.