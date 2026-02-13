BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
BioWorld - Friday, February 13, 2026
Cancer

MSD and Otsuka Pharma report new TP53 Y220C mutant stabilizers

Feb. 12, 2026
Scientists from Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) Y220C mutant stabilizers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
