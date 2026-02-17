BioWorld - Tuesday, February 17, 2026
See today's BioWorld Science
Neurology/psychiatric

Sundance Biosciences synthesizes new TYK2 inhibitors

Feb. 12, 2026
Sundance Biosciences Inc. has discovered non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
