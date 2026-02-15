BioWorld - Sunday, February 15, 2026
Cancer

Voronoi discovers new MET inhibitors

Feb. 12, 2026
Voronoi Inc. has divulged hepatocyte growth factor receptor (HGFR; c-MET) inhibitors. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
